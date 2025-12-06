21 Savage Seems To Kick Off New Album Rollout With Art Installation

21 Savage has had a pretty relaxed 2025 when compared to other years of his career, but his 2026 is gearing up to be a big one. Fans think he just kicked off his new album rollout thanks to an inflatable art installation he helped set up at Art Basel in Miami this week.

According to Kurrco on Instagram, the piece is in collaboration with British-Nigerian visual artist and designer Olaolu Slawn, better known simply as Slawn. It's a large head in his art style with a knife through it and Savage's knife tattoo on its forehead. In addition, there's a pre-save link to his Spotify and Apple Music accounts, and the title "WHTTS" is all over this move.

Is that a new album title? Presumably so, but still, take all these details with a grain of salt. We still don't have any concrete information on a release date or whether or not this is explicitly a new rollout. But it certainly had its intended effect of creating a conversation and sparking interest in what comes next.

Amid other vague 21 Savage statements, we'll see if he really kicks this into full gear soon. Maybe he's gunning for another early release when it comes to 2026, much like how his last album american dream came out in January of 2024.

21 Savage's Grammy History

We'll just have to patiently wait and see what happens. 21 Savage's next move could land him another shot at the Grammy Awards in 2027, where he already has quite the history.