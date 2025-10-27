21 Savage Shares Heartbreaking THF Bayzoo Tribute Following His Death

BY Zachary Horvath 719 Views
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks
Dec 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper 21 Savage watches a game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
21 Savage is one of the first rappers to speak about the passing of THF Bayzoo, a close affiliate of Lil Durk's who passed this weekend.

The stunning and horrific passing of THF Bayzoo is sending shockwaves throughout the hip-hop world. For those who don't know, the 35-year-old worked closely with the likes of the OTF members Lil Durk and King Von. He was reportedly shot and killed by two armed men in Chicago's Little Village area per Soap Central.

In the days since THF Bayzoo's passing, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, October 25, a handful of rappers have shared gut-wrenching posts to remember him. One of those would be 21 Savage, who posted a couple of images to his Instagram Story.

Caught by No Jumper, the first one shows a text chain between 21 and THF. Most of the messages are covered but it sounds like these two were quite close. Per the Atlanta rapper, "[We] sit on the phone every other night [three broken heart emojis]."

Bayzoo actually wished 21 Savage a happy 33rd birthday, last week. "Happy earth [Earth emoji] Day Brada 4L [dagger emoji] Love u breed." His cake day was Wednesday, October 22.

Then, on Thursday, Savage hit him back saying, "Man call me."

Additionally, the SAVAGE MODE II MC posted a picture of THF Bayzoo with the caption, "Dam thug [three broken heart emojis]."

THF Bayzoo Death

In terms of other details relating to how THF Bayzoo passed, a report from ABC7 Eyewitness News says that the shooting took place at around 3 p.m. After being shot multiple times, he was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Reportedly, after being critical condition for a few hours, Bayzoo succumbed to his injuries. An investigation is reportedly ongoing with no arrests as of yet either.

Another OTF MC, Doodie Lo, also expressed his sadness over Bayzoo's death. "MY BFF MY BRUDDA MY DAWG TAUGHT ME ALOT THIS ONE HURT WOP MAN EVERYTHING KNOW OUR RELATIONSHIP I GOT YO KIDS FOR LIFE WHEN I GOT SHOT YOU JUMPED ON THE ROAD NO QUESTIONS."

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family Of THF Bayzoo (Devonshe Collier) at this time.

