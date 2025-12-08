21 Savage Reveals Release Date For "WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?"

Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; 21 Savage performs on the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
21 Savage has laid lower than usual this year, but to close out 2025, he's feeding hungry fans with a new album.

21 Savage is raring to deliver something Friday, and thankfully it's another project. The Georgia rapper writes on his X, "Friday !" and nothing else. But if you head over to his Apple Music page, for example, you'll see that there's a pre-save for a tape titled, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?

When you break it down, this matches up with the acronym he teased at the Art Basel in Miami last week. A giant piece of inflatable artwork made by Nigerian visual artist and designer Olaolu Slawn, had "WHTTS" written on the base of the display.

Fans of 21 Savage are due for an update to his catalog. He's limited himself to a handful of appearances on tracks such as Lil Baby's "Outfit" and Summer Walker's "Get Yo Boy." His last solo material was of course January 2024's american dream.

The project did contain some serious bangers such as "redrum," "nee-nah," "should've wore a bonnet," and more. It was a concise album as well, only including 15 tracks. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? is going to be slightly trimmer with 14 cuts.

Similar to american dream, it looks like 21 Savage is going to keep a tight lip on track titles and potential features.

Who Is Featured On 21 Savage's New Album?

For his last album's rollout, we didn't know any guest performers until the day prior to its release. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? does have some decent shoes to fill as its predecessor went number one with 133,000 units.

That gave 21 his fourth chart-topping release. Hopefully, he can get that number to five.

But back to the features, we are going to have wait patiently for those, potentially up until midnight on Friday, December 12. With a title like the one we have, we may be in for some juicy headlines in terms of lyrics.

Him and 6ix9ine have been trading some subtle and not-so-subtle shots at one another, especially these last couple of weeks. The latter has made fun of his Atlanta counterpart by saying he's not better than him since he's not a true-blooded American. In response Savage indirectly called him a cornball. We will see what happens in a few days.

