Jim Jones Explains How Drake Has Done More For The Culture Than Anyone Else

BY Cole Blake 943 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BIG3 - Week Four - Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Rapper Jim Jones performs during week four of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at Barclays Center on July 14, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/BIG3/Getty Images)
Jim Jones labeled Drake's "Nokia" the song of the summer during an interview on "Way Up With Angela Yee."

Jim Jones says that Drake has done more for the culture than anyone else in hip-hop and for that reason, is the greatest of all time. He discussed Drake's legacy as well as his single, "Nokia," during an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee.

"He's changed the way that we listen to music in the past 10 years, wholeheartedly," Jones explained. "And, everybody that's been around, he's helped change their sound also. For all our favorite rappers, you name the top rapper right now, he's helped them tremendously out in their career by just jumping on a record or putting them on a tour. He's done more for our culture than most of these people."

"Michael Jordan lost games too," Jones joked, referencing Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar. "We still consider him to be the greatest. If LeBron don't make it past Ant [Edwards] and them, would they be like 'LeBron is not the greatest?' No. He's still the greatest."

It's not the first time Jones has weighed in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. During an appearance on the Broke N’ Frontin podcast, earlier this year, he defended Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group. "It’s a dangerous thing he’s doing. It’s some James Bond sh*t he’s doing. He’s doing some sh*t that’s taboo, that n****s been scared to do," he said at the time.

Read More: Jim Jones Finally Responds To Kanye West And Claims Ye Backed Down From A Fight

Kanye West & Drake

Jim Jones isn't the only rapper to speak on Drake's influence in recent days. Kanye West also admitted that he's copied the Toronto rapper's flow on numerous occasions. West spoke about Drake during a recent livestream with his affiliate, Top5.

“The thing about Drake’s music is he ain’t got sh*t where he copies what I do," West said on the broadcast, as caught by HipHopDX. "I’ll have copied a Drake flow a lot of times. I got sh*t that once Drake took over the algorithm was copies of Drake.”

Read More: Jim Jones Doubles Down On His Pessimistic View Of His Beef With Cam'ron

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Shockingly Admits He's Been Copying Drake's Flow For Years 2.0K
Invest Fest 2023 Music Jim Jones Reveals Why He Approves Of Drake Suing UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” 1492
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.5K
Jim Jones Hosts Annual Turkey Giveaway Music Jim Jones Explains Why Drake's UMG Legal Battle Is A "Power Move" 2.0K