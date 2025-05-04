Jim Jones says that Drake has done more for the culture than anyone else in hip-hop and for that reason, is the greatest of all time. He discussed Drake's legacy as well as his single, "Nokia," during an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee.

"He's changed the way that we listen to music in the past 10 years, wholeheartedly," Jones explained. "And, everybody that's been around, he's helped change their sound also. For all our favorite rappers, you name the top rapper right now, he's helped them tremendously out in their career by just jumping on a record or putting them on a tour. He's done more for our culture than most of these people."

"Michael Jordan lost games too," Jones joked, referencing Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar. "We still consider him to be the greatest. If LeBron don't make it past Ant [Edwards] and them, would they be like 'LeBron is not the greatest?' No. He's still the greatest."

It's not the first time Jones has weighed in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. During an appearance on the Broke N’ Frontin podcast, earlier this year, he defended Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group. "It’s a dangerous thing he’s doing. It’s some James Bond sh*t he’s doing. He’s doing some sh*t that’s taboo, that n****s been scared to do," he said at the time.

Kanye West & Drake

Jim Jones isn't the only rapper to speak on Drake's influence in recent days. Kanye West also admitted that he's copied the Toronto rapper's flow on numerous occasions. West spoke about Drake during a recent livestream with his affiliate, Top5.