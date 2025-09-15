Travis Scott Delivered His Magnum Opus 10 Years Ago With "Rodeo"

Travis Scott's debut LP "Rodeo" officially turn 10 years old on September 4, but with it hitting such a big anniversary we had to go back.

After a promising start to his solo career, Travis Scott completely delivered on his 2015 debut album, Rodeo. Spearheaded by fantastic collaborations and an outstanding creative direction, the dark but artsy style that La Flame was aiming for prior landed here.

The two-time platinum certified LP as of last August took the trap subgenre to another level that just hadn't been achieved yet. Artists like Future and Young Thug were the closest to elevating the sound to a more refined manner. But Travis Scott, with the help of the like of Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and MIKE DEAN, followed through the whole way.

As a result, Rodeo features several of Scott's most career-defining tracks. "90210," "Antidote," "3500," "Oh My Dis Side," "Maria I'm Drunk," are a few of them. We are a tad late to the 10-year anniversary as it did drop on September 4, 2015.

But given just how timeless and important this album is for the 2010s and the progression of one of the biggest subgenres in hip-hop, it deserves to be celebrated.

Scott has also been helping fans relive this beloved era by coming out with a special merch drop. Earlier this month, he unleashed anniversary edition vinyl, CDs, apparel, and even the famous action figure of himself that graces the cover.

Happy 10th Birthday to Trav's one-of-a-kind body of work.

Travis Scott Rodeo

Rodeo Tracklist:

  1. Pornography
  2. Oh My Dis Side (feat. Quavo)
  3. 3500 (feat. Future & 2 Chainz)
  4. Wasted (feat. Juicy J)
  5. 90210 (feat. Kacy Hill)
  6. Pray 4 Love (feat. The Weeknd)
  7. Nightcrawler (feat. Swae Lee & Chief Keef)
  8. Piss On Your Grave (feat. Kanye West)
  9. Antidote
  10. Impossible
  11. Maria I'm Drunk (feat. Justin Bieber & Young Thug)
  12. Flying High (feat. Toro y Moi)
  13. I Can Tell
  14. Apple Pie
  15. Ok Alright (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
  16. Never Catch Me

