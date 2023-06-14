Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals will be remembered for two things. First, there was the result. The Denver Nuggets took a 3-1 series lead on the back of a 13-point victory. Secondly, few will forget how Conor McGregor knocked out the mascot of the Miami Heat while promoting a pain relief spray.

Partway through the third quarter, the UFC veteran came onto the court alongside Burnie, the Heat’s anthropomorphized fireball mascot. Burnie donned novelty boxing gloves before almost immediately being rocked by a 1-2 punch combo from McGregor. As the mascot writhed on the floor, McGregor sprayed him with the pain relief aerosol the stunt had been set up to promote. However, it was later reported that the man inside the mascot costume had been sent to the ER and received pain medication following the incident. McGregor was widely criticized for taking things too far. Furthermore, UFC fighter Belal Muhammad went as far as to claim that “drugs made him think he was in a real fight.”

Conor McGregor just knocked out Burnie pic.twitter.com/w1IdovFhrX — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 10, 2023

However, things are not as dire as they first appeared, at least according to McGregor. Speaking with the media in New York City, McGregor attempted to settle any doubts, and criticism, about the viral incident in Miami. “The mascot is good. It was a skit, and all is well,” the MMA veteran said. “I spent a lot of time with him afterward, we talked it out, everything is great. It was all part of the show!” Despite McGregor’s assurances, it was likely not the promotion that Tidl Sport Recovery Spray was looking for.

McGregor might want to focus his efforts on the ring to avoid future embarrassment. The 34-year-old fighter is currently serving as a coach on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. However, McGregor’s stable of prospects has so far been no match for Michael Chandler’s stable of more-experienced fighters. The season is expected to end with an as-yet-unannounced bout between McGregor (22-6) and Chandler (23-8). It would be McGregor’s first return to the Octagon since injury sidelined him in 2021. Neither man has a particularly shining record heading into this expected matchup. McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak while Chandler last lost three of his last four. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop

[via]