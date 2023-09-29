Jacky Oh Passed Away Due To Surgery Complications, New Autopsy Report Suggests

Jacky Oh's passing is still a hard event to reckon with, especially for her friends, family, and her partner DC Young Fly. New reports and speculation continues to float around the loss, with a recent TMZ report centering around an allegedly unearthed autopsy report. Moreover, according to these, the "Wild 'N Out" star passed following complications from cosmetic surgery procedures. She went to Miami in May of this year for liposuction and a BBL (fat transferred to her bottom) on the 30th, for which doctors prescribed her ciprofloxacin (antibiotics), oxycodone (painkillers), and ondansetron (an anti-nausea medication).

Furthermore, Jacky Oh complained of a splitting headache just hours after, and asked the surgeon for a post-operative check-up. After getting a massage to mitigate the discomfort, authorities advised her to take ibuprofen (pain reliever) and stop taking the ondansetron. On May 31, her aunt called 911 after Jacky had trouble speaking and said her head was "burning." Before emergency respondents arrived, she became unresponsive and they pronounced her dead at 11pm. According to the autopsy, her brain was swollen and the skin around her torso excessively bled.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh attend the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Just prior to this tragedy, Jacky Oh posted on social media that she flew to Miami for a "mommy makeover" from Dr. Zachary Okhah (the post since disappeared). While the medical professional's response to this loss was brief and indirect, Dr. Okhah maintained that his office "emains devoted to the highest quality medical care. All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards." As such, it's unclear how much more accountable those involved in this surgical procedure will be in this case.

Meanwhile, DC Young Fly posted an emotive tribute to his fallen partner, with whom he shares three children. At her funeral service in Atlanta, the city's native recalled her legacy and character while thanking everyone who's shown love to her in the afterlife. Her beauty brand J Nova Collection exploded with sales following her death, so much so that they had to shut down the website temporarily. For more news and the latest updates on Jacky Oh, stick around on HNHH.

Rest In Peace Jacky Oh.

