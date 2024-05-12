DC Young Fly Pays Tribute To Jacky Oh On Mother's Day

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Jacky Oh (L) and D.C. Young Fly (C) attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/FilmMagic)

DC Young Fly shared an emotional post for Jacky Oh.

DC Young Fly shared a tribute to his late partner, Jacky Oh, on Instagram, on Sunday, in honor of Mother's Day. In doing so, he posted a picture of the two of them posing together with the caption: "Happy Mothers Day baby !!! Miss u like krazy !! Jus wanna talk hold ya kiss ya love ya let u kno im here…" Ryan Garcia, Lil Duval, and more celebrities shared messages of support in the comments section.

Oh passed away at the age of 32, last year. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death as being “accidental due to complications from cosmetic surgery.” She and DC met on the set of Wild N’ Out back in 2015.

DC Young Fly & Jacky Oh Attend An NBA Game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh attend the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

It isn't the first time DC has reflected on how great of a mother Oh was since her passing. Last June, DC shared a lengthy tribute to her on Instagram. "You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!," he wrote at the time. "... Love you forever and our kids are super strong they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise." Check out his latest message for Oh below.

DC Young Fly Pays Tribute To Jacky Oh

DC isn't the only celebrity mourning their late partner on Mother's Day. Diddy also shared a tribute to the mother of his children, Kim Porter on Sunday. Be on the lookout for further updates on DC Young Fly on HotNewHipHop.

