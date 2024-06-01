DC Young Fly Pays Tribute To Jacky Oh One Year After Her Passing

Rest In Peace.

It's already been a year since Jacky Oh passed away due to cosmetic surgery complications at 33 years old, and her partner DC Young Fly came through on Friday (May 31), the day of the anniversary, with an Instagram tribute. "#ThisS**tForEver," the post's caption began, which features a picture of the couple. "1 year already [sad face emoji] s**t feel like yesterday!!! Being frustrated aint gon work cause its gon make yu more frustrated... yu just gotta keep GOD first and jus stay positive and not lose focus... cause this s**t will have u all over the place... #NotAPostImTrynaGetUseTo ... jus wanna kiss yo dam faceee i love u mama [two brown heart emojis]."

Of course, this has hung high over DC Young Fly's head ever since Jacky Oh passed, and he always takes the time out to remember and honor her. For example, he came through with a brief but sweet message for her on Mother's Day earlier this year, which falls tragically close to the anniversary of her death. "Happy Mothers Day baby !!!" the Wild N' Out alum shared in an Instagram post. "Miss u like krazy !! Jus wanna talk hold ya kiss ya love ya let u kno im here…"

Read More: DC Young Fly Booed During His Performance In Atlantic City

DC Young Fly Reflects On Jacky Oh's Passing On Its One-Year Anniversary

Elsewhere, DC Young Fly has also spoken on how he feels this loss is a constant presence in his life. "I’m constantly reminded, like, they made it," he said on Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast about women surviving the cosmetic enhancements whose procedure took Jacky. "Here go another big booty. She made it. See what I’m saying? I get why women want to enhance themselves. I get it, but fellas, we have to do more than just continuously telling our women that they are beautiful. You have to continuously tell them that they’re enough. Don’t make your woman feel like she has to do something. Even if you f***ing with a b***h… with another chick. No, no, no, no, no, you just love a woman. That’s it. And women, listen to your man."