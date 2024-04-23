DC Young Fly Booed During His Performance In Atlantic City

DC Young Fly has been dealing with a lot of tragedy in the past year. Recently, he said that he's constantly thinking about his late girlfriend, Jacky O, with whom he shared three children. Jacky Oh passed away due to complications she experienced during surgery. It has been a hard event for fans and DC Young Fly to get over. Young Fly also had recently been grieving the loss of other family members, including his cousin Erica Robinson, in 2020. Through it all, DC Young Fly says he was putting all his energy into his faith and is adamant it will pull him through.

The comedian has recently been performing and trying out new material. Trying out new material on the road is what comedians do. They are able to see what works and what doesn't, which helps refine their act. This did not go over very well for DC Young Fly. He was recently booed in Atlantic City, and the video has hit social media and has people talking. Young Fly has also responded to the incident.

Read More: DC Young Fly Asks For Return Of Bag Containing Ms. Jacky Oh's Death Certificate

DC Young Fly's New Material Recives Boos

DC Young Fly is incorporating more of his faith into his act. He said of people not responding to his new act "Imagine people wantin u to crash out… literally sayin lose ya mind go off the deep end… thats wat we want !!!! Yu gotta stay prayed up out here!!" He continued on Twitter, "Everybody aint found there purpose and dats ok!! But long as u sent them in the right direction thats all that matter." Young Fly is continuing his tour, and nothing is going to stop him from doing what feels right to him.

Read More: D.C. Young Fly Reveals His Well-Being Amid Losing Several Loved Ones

[via]