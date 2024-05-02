A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Concert In England Canceled At The Last Minute

Bluemarble : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: Rapper Julius Dubose a.k.a. 'A Boogie wit da Hoodie' attends the Bluemarble Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2024 in Paris, France.

The venue seems to be having a lot of trouble with its opening.

Artists canceling their concerts the day of has become a menace for some fans. Though last minute changes of plan are sometimes unavoidable, certain acts have a reputation for late cancelations. That isn't the case for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, nor is the overnight last-minute cancelation of his show in Manchester his fault. The venue waited until the absolute last minute to cancel the show with fans having already started lining up outside. In fact, it wasn't until 10 minutes after doors were scheduled to open that the cancelation of the show was announced.

The show was set to take place at Manchester's new Co-Op Live. The freshly opened venue is off to a very rough start. This isn't the first concert they've had to cancel, rock band The Black Keys had their event called off last week. The venue also went ahead and delayed Olivia Rodrigo's scheduled shows which were supposed to take place later this week. “We kindly ask fans to leave the area. Ticket holders will receive further information in due course. We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many," the venue said in a statement to social media. They later confirmed that the show was called off due to a tech related issue with the venue itself. Check out their tweet announcing the cancelation below.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Concert Gets Canceled Last Minute

Last month, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped his new EP "Alone." The project is only a few weeks old and all of the songs included have racked up more than a million streams on Spotify already. It's his first batch of new material since his 2022 album Me vs. Myself.

What do you think of a Manchester Arena having to cancel A Boogie's concert 10 minutes after doors were scheduled to open? How would you react if a concert you were already in line for was canceled before you could get inside? Let us know in the comment section below.

