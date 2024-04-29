A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie "Alone" EP Review

Since signing with Atlantic Records in 2016, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has continuously tried to put out good music for his growing fanbase. In 2017, the New York-based rapper released his first studio album, The Bigger Artist. A Boogie followed up his successful debut with a sophomore effort in 2018, Hoodie SZN. The rapper's first two albums received critical acclaim, and some fans tagged him as the next big thing. In his third studio album, Artist 2.0, released in 2020, the rapper had high-charting songs, "Look Back at It" and "Numbers." However, with fans expecting more from A Boogie, his 2022 album Me vs. Myself didn't do as well.

Despite mixed reactions to his 2022 album, A Boogie sold out his Me vs Myself Tour in 2023. He also had a great year performing in several concerts and festivals. Such amazing happenings meant something bigger was coming. Thus, his fans weren't surprised when he announced he would release his fifth studio album, Better Off Alone, in 2024. In September 2023, A Boogie dropped an EP, B4 BOA (Before Better Off Alone), containing three tracks. With fans looking forward to Better Off Alone's release on May 17, 2024, A Boogie took them by surprise with the release of another EP titled Alone, which dropped on April 22. The four-track EP was released amid tensions between A Boogie and his on-and-off again baby mama, Ella Bands. Hence, it isn't too surprising that the rapper's latest EP focuses heavily on his relationship and personal struggles.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Alone EP Was Probably Due To A Love Gone Wrong

Five days before the Alone EP's release, a social media influencer, Marcy Diaz, accused A Boogie's baby mama, Ella Bands, of cheating with her ex. A Boogie and Ella's relationship was already dominated by past cheating allegations and several issues. However, his reaction to the new accusations showed he was done with the relationship this time. Taking to his Instagram Story, A Boogie wrote, "IM REALLY DTB [Don't Trust B*****s] For Life LOL. B*****s BE WORST THAN N****S." The songs in A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Alone EP hint that he released it to speak about the things happening in his life lately.

The Alone EP's first track is "Tiffanys," in which he shows his vulnerable side. A Boogie raps about his struggles with his mental health and relationships. The song's production is top-notch, with his autotuned rapping and singing complementing the song well. In "No More Questions," A Boogie displays so much passion as he spits honest bars that depict his true feelings.

A Boogie Goes Hard & True in EP's Concluding Songs

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Alone EP concludes with the songs "How To Love" and "D.T.N," which translates to Don't Trust N****s. In "How To Love," A Boogie tackles his relationship issues. He accepts that he did his lover dirty but wonders why she could be done with him, though he took his time with her. In "D.T.N," A Boogie continues with the EP's emotional tone. He sings about how he's been violated by people he loves. The song showcased A Boogie's emotions, honest lyrics, and strong vocals, helping to convey its heartfelt meaning.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Alone EP Sets The Tone For Next Album

So far, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Alone EP has generated mixed reviews. However, the EP gives listeners a great view of his personal experiences and emotional challenges. A Boogie thrills his fans with a raw and authentic expression of his feelings. In the EP, he conveys his signature melodic style and dishes out poignant lyrics while displaying his vulnerability and speaking his truth. One positive aspect of Alone is that it proves how versatile A Boogie is and highlights his storytelling qualities. The EP is a good listen and gives a glimpse of what fans should expect when Better Off Alone drops next month.

[via]