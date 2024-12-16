Bhad Bhabie Denies Report Of Being Involved In Fiery Car Crash

Bhad Bhabie is safe and sound.

Bhad Bhabie has denied a recent report going around that she was the owner of a Lamborghini SUV that burst into flames after a crash in the San Fernando Valley, over the weekend. A representative for the viral rapper clarified the situation in a statement provided to TMZ on Monday morning. The outlet also published video footage from the crash site.

"This report is inaccurate. Bhad Bhabie was not involved in any car incident in Los Angeles this weekend. Furthermore, she does not own a Lamborghini." Bhabie's mom, Barbara Bregoli, also confirmed to the outlet that her daughter is safe and sound and was at home at the time of the incident. She also clarified that Bhabie doesn't have a brother, contrary to the initial report.

Bhad Bhabie Attends Premiere Of "47 Meters Down Uncaged"

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019, in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

The false reports of a car accident come after Bhabie revealed she is battling cancer. “I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight,” she said in a recent Instagram story, caught by the Los Angeles Times, before confirming that she is “slowly gaining it back.” Afterward, some users on social media began theorizing that she may have been faking the news, which prompted a firm response from Barbara Bregoli. She wrote on social media: “I pray to God one of your children never get cancer. I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this.”