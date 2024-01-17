Air Jordan 4 "Vivid Sulfur" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the greatest Jordans ever created would have to be the Air Jordan 4. Overall, this shoe was first released back in 1989 and was an immediate hit. These days, fans consider this to be a top 5 silhouette from the Michael Jordan Bulls era. Although he did not win a title in these kicks, he definitely had an amazing season. To this day, the Jordan 4 is a highly-touted model that gets a lot of support from Jordan Brand. In 2024, this shoe is actually about to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Of course, this means that fans can expect a whole bunch of great colorways to be released. We have reported on many of these offerings already, and we cannot wait to see more. One model that @zsneakerheadz has been showcasing is the "Vivid Sulfur" model which can be found below. This is a shoe that has been pegged for a Spring release, and overall, fans seem to be excited for it. Thankfully, we have some new information on the shoe to go along with the Photoshop rendering.

"Vivid Sulfur" Air Jordan 4

Image via @zsneakerheadz

Firstly, this shoe begins with an all-white leather upper. Secondly, there is some black placed on the midsole as well as the side panels and the material underneath the white mesh. Subsequently, we are blessed with yellow on the inner-lining, the midsole, and even the lace locks. Lastly, the midsole also has an aged quality to it which makes the shoe seem used. It is a cool colorway and one that will most certainly be popular with sneakerheads and casual consumers alike.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this Air Jordan 4 is going to be dropping on April 20th of this year. Moreover, the cost of the shoe has been set at $200 USD which is the standard for the AJ4. Let us know what you think of this new colorway, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world. We will continue to keep you informed on the biggest releases.

