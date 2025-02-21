Cardi B & DJ Khaled Headline "Smurfs" Soundtrack Single "Higher Love" Featuring DESI TRILL, Natania & Subhi

The iconic blue characters are returning to the big screen later this year.

Cardi B and DJ Khaled, despite their recent lack out of output of the last couple of years, are still artists that are in high demand. That applies to all of the above, including soundtracks. So, it's not too big of a surprise to see the folks behind the next Smurfs film to recruit them for the accompanying project. There's no release date for that just yet, but there's an expectation that it will be close to when the movie hits theaters on July 18. When it releases, it will be fourth motion picture in the Smurfs franchise, and first since 2017's Smurfs: The Lost Village.

To kick off the rollout for the soundtrack Cardi B and DJ Khaled are leading the way on "Higher Love." The track also stars producer DESI TRILL, as well as Indian pop singers Natania and Subhi. Also in the mix is Pardison Fontaine in his usual songwriter role. The lead single flips Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven Is A Place On Earth" and turns it into a cross-cultural, kid-friendly jam. Per Uproxx, DJ Khaled expressed his excitement for being a part of this song and the soundtrack as whole. "I’m excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration. Growing up I remember always watching the ‘Smurfs.’ It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack... It’s inspiring and looking forward to sharing our music with the world."

DESI TRILL, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Natania & Subhi "Higher Love"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm lookin' like proof that dreams come true like (Like, aw)
Make Heaven on Earth, bae, I think you're perfect
Sweet like desert but do you deserve it?
Think about me, I'm on your mental
Give me a statuе, I'm monumental (Aw)
Now, if looks could kill, they'd get laid to rеst

