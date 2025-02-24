Oschino Unleashes On Meek Mill For "Crying" About His Wheelie Arrest

NBA: All Star Game-Team Durant at Team LeBron
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American rapper Meek Mill during the first quarter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Meek Mill is once again the target of Oschino as the latter continues to disrespect him. This time it's over his wheelie arrest in 2017.

Meek Mill and Oschino haven't seen eye to eye for quite some time now, and the latter has made that clear recently. Per DJ Akademiks, the fellow Philadelphia, Pennsylvania rapper and former member of State Property went on a fiery diatribe about the "Going Bad" MC. He particularly kept his focus on the former MMG signee's infamous 2017 arrest in Manhattan, New York. In August of that year, he was arrested for reckless endangerment. If you recall, Meek was popping wheelies on his dirt bike and riding without a helmet. He was able to dodge any felony charges from that case. However, he did eventually land in prison for five months as this was a violation of his never-ending probation saga dating all the way back to December 2009.

During his rant, Oschino rips Meek for "crying" over this wheelie debacle. "You was on the news crying in front of these people. Crying... how you been locked up all your 20s." That's when he brought even more heat. "Bro you did six months. And when you did your six months you didn't even go through the regular process that we all go through when we go to the penitentiary."

Oschino Meek Mill Beef

From there, Oschino goes on to drag Meek Mill for not being a real man. "When men talking you be quiet, because to me you ain't even a man." Of course, Diddy's name was brought up as well, someone who's been tied to Meek since the sexual assault allegations began. All in all, it's just another chapter in their long-running beef that can be traced back to around 2016.

That was the year in which Meek Mill was getting ready to drop Dreamchasers 4. Per XXL, Oschino claimed that he was asking for his help to promote the mixtape. The Beanie Sigel affiliate did so, but asked for a favor in return. However, the former Roc-A-Fella member claims Meek didn't hold up his end of the deal when it came to one of his tapes.

