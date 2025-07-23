Kanye West is trying to sell his condo in Calabasas for $3 million, according to AllHipHop. The outet reports that he faces over $60,000 in unpaid property taxes tied to the home. He landed the property in his divorce from Kim Kardashian in 2022.

The home boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms and was designed by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen. The unpaid taxes on the house contribute to more than $300,000 West allegedly has in unpaid taxes across his real estate portfolio, according to county records.

Kanye West has dealt with numerous financial blows in recent years. Several former business partners have distanced themselves from him amid his countless offensive and often antisemitic tirades on social media. He's described himself as a Nazi, sold merch featuring the swastika, and more.

West has been able to bring in some income by performing concerts overseas, although his latest show was a bit of a disaster. While performing in Shanghai, he dealt with technical issues that led to fans demanding refunds.

His team didn't let West take the blame for the incident. "To ensure the quality of the performance, Ye arrived at the stadium before 3:00 P.M. on July 12 (with surveillance footage available as evidence)," they stated, according to AllHipHop. "The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, but due to on-site equipment issues, troubleshooting and adjustments continued until 8:00 PM and still failed to reach optimal condition. Out of respect for the audience’s passion and anticipation, Ye made the decision to go on stage and perform despite the imperfect setup. Therefore, claims of Ye being late are entirely untrue."