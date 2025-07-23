Kanye West Lists His Calabasas Condo For $3 Million Amid Rumors Of Financial Woes

BY Cole Blake 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kanye West speaks on stage at the "Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson" at the on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
The decision to sell his Calabasas condo comes amid rumors that Kanye West has been struggling financially in recent years.

Kanye West is trying to sell his condo in Calabasas for $3 million, according to AllHipHop. The outet reports that he faces over $60,000 in unpaid property taxes tied to the home. He landed the property in his divorce from Kim Kardashian in 2022.

The home boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms and was designed by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen. The unpaid taxes on the house contribute to more than $300,000 West allegedly has in unpaid taxes across his real estate portfolio, according to county records.

Kanye West has dealt with numerous financial blows in recent years. Several former business partners have distanced themselves from him amid his countless offensive and often antisemitic tirades on social media. He's described himself as a Nazi, sold merch featuring the swastika, and more.

Read More: Kanye West Pushes "Bully" Release Date Back Once Again

Kanye West "Bully" Album

West has been able to bring in some income by performing concerts overseas, although his latest show was a bit of a disaster. While performing in Shanghai, he dealt with technical issues that led to fans demanding refunds.

His team didn't let West take the blame for the incident. "To ensure the quality of the performance, Ye arrived at the stadium before 3:00 P.M. on July 12 (with surveillance footage available as evidence)," they stated, according to AllHipHop. "The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, but due to on-site equipment issues, troubleshooting and adjustments continued until 8:00 PM and still failed to reach optimal condition. Out of respect for the audience’s passion and anticipation, Ye made the decision to go on stage and perform despite the imperfect setup. Therefore, claims of Ye being late are entirely untrue."

West is also still working on his next studio album, Bully, but it's faced numerous delays. He most recently intended to release it on Friday, July 25, but pushed it back to September 26th. West previously shared a short film version of the project in collaboration with Hype Williams in March.

Read More: 50 Cent Takes A Shot At Kanye West & Bianca Censori Over Near-Nude Outfit

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Rolling Loud California 2024 Music Kanye West Pushes "Bully" Release Date Back Once Again 1.8K
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert 1.6K
Kanye West Slams Reports Shanghai Show Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Slams Reports Of His Disastrous Shanghai Show 4.4K
2023 The Prince's Trust Gala Streetwear Doja Cat Flaunts Her Figure In Clear Saran Wrap-Inspired Outfit 8.1K
Comments 9