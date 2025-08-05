Kanye West's old home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, has reportedly been turned into a modern equestrian estate that has been listed at just under $17 million with Veronika Khomyn at The Agency. According to The Robb Report, the original house was torn down and replaced with the space now known as, Three Planes. It was designed by Jae Omar and H2 Development.

Kanye West originally purchased the property, which sits directly across from the estate he previously shared with Kim Kardashian, for $4.5 million back in 2021. He ended up selling it just two years later for $4.25 million.

The Hidden Hills spot isn't the only home Kanye West has put up for sale as of late. He also listed his condo in Calabasas for $3 million, earlier this year, according to AllHipHop. That home boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms and was designed by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen. At the time, he reportedly faced over $60,000 in unpaid property taxes tied to the property.

Kanye West Financial Trouble

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian during the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)

Kanye West has dealt with numerous financial setbacks in recent years. Many of his former business partners have distanced themselves from him in response to his countless offensive and antisemitic tirades on social media. At various times, he's described himself as a Nazi and also feuded with numerous other artists in the music industry.

Additionally, he's dealing with several lawsuits at the moment. In one case, his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, is suing him with allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct. In one recent amendment to the case, she even claims he's orchestrating a swatting campaign against her in retaliation.