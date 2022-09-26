Joe Biden presented Elton John with the National Humanities Medal on Friday at the White House, but some users online have taken issue with a comment the President made during the event. Biden, possibly attempting a joke, remarked that it’s “all his fault” that the U.S. is spending $6 billion for AIDS research this month.

After the comment, the crowd continued applauding, and the ceremony pressed on.

“I swear the older you get the less your thoughts get filtered,” one user commented in response to the clip shared by The Shade Room.

Another wrote, “He outta pocket.”

“Tonight is my great honor, and I mean this sincerely, to present the National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John,” Biden announced at the ceremony.

He added that the award recognized John “for moving our souls with his powerful voice and one of the defining song books of all time. An enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage, who found purpose to challenge convention, shatter stigma and advance the simple truth — that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

“I’m never flabbergasted, but I’m flabbergasted,” John said accepting the award.

There were more than 2,000 guests at the event, where John performed several of the biggest hits from his discography, including “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “Your Song,” and “I’m Still Standing.”

