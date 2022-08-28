Charlie Sheen is closing the door in yet another legal battle with an ex-girlfriend, this one accusing him of knowingly exposing her to HIV during their sexual relationship just a few years ago. According to Page Six, the plaintiff – known only as Jane Doe at this time – was awarded $120K in the settlement.

Legal documents reveal that the alleged victim initially filed in 2017, and at the time, claimed to have met the embattled actor in September of 2015. She added that they began having sexual relations shortly after, and though he initially used a condom, Sheen and the woman began having unprotected sex on October 26th, 2015.

Charlie Sheen in 2018 -- Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The legal filing describes Jane Doe as a "Russian émigré," and notes that prior to any skin-to-skin contact, Sheen assured his partner he was "fine" as she checked in with him about any sexually transmitted infections.

After the two hooked up, though, the 56-year-old confessed that he was HIV positive (and had known this since 2011). He also allegedly gave her pills to protect the woman from contracting the virus before she went to seek further preventative care at an emergency clinic.

Days later, Jane Doe confronted Sheen, which reportedly didn't go well. The father of five is said to have described himself as "noble" for telling her about his diagnosis in the first place, also claiming it was "none of her f*cking business" when asked why he didn't tell her before having sex.

The incident supposedly took place only a few weeks before the Two and a Half Men star publically admitted to his HIV status on the Today show in November of 2015.

The next year, it came out that Charlie Sheen knowingly exposed 25 or more sexual partners to HIV after failing to inform them that he carries the virus, though he argued at the time "he hadn't had unprotected sex" during the encounters being brought to light.

In other news, earlier this summer the New York native made headlines after failing to support his 18-year-old daughter's OnlyFans endeavours – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]