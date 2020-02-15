elton john
- PoliticsJoe Biden Jokes About Elton John Costing Taxpayers $6 Billion For AIDS ResearchJoe Biden remarked that it's Elton John's "fault" that U.S. taxpayers spend $6 billion on AIDS research.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj, Young Thug & More Featured On Elton John's AlbumLil Nas X, 6lack, and the Gorillaz will also appear on Elton John's "The Lockdown Sessions." By Aron A.
- MusicElton John Hits DaBaby With Facts On HIV After Rolling Loud CommentsElton John speaks out following DaBaby's comments at Rolling Loud. By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistoryGrammy Producer Tells Story Behind Eminem & Elton John's Iconic PerformanceFormer Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich reveals Elton John jumped to the idea of performing with Eminem at the 2001 Grammys. By Aron A.
- Original ContentEminem And Cancel Culture: An Incomplete HistoryIn the wake of TikTok's attempts to banish Slim Shady once and for all, we take a look at how Eminem has not only thrived when surrounded by controversy, but continuously escaped "cancelling."By Robert Blair
- MusicElton John Gives Tech N9ne His FlowersToday, Tech N9ne receives his flowers from Elton John, who is quick to deem the Kansas City rapper as one of "the greats." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTeyana Taylor Cries After Elton John Pours On Love: "You're My Girl"The music legend stars in her "Lose Yourself" music video and even called her to check up on her during her pregnancy.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Weeknd Compared To Prince By Elton John In Time 100 FeatureThe Toronto singer is one of eight cover stars for the annual Time 100 issue. By Dre D.
- Pop CultureElton John Starts $1 Million COVID-19 Emergency Fund For People With HIVElton John donated $1 million to help those battling HIV during the COVID-19 outbreak.By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Sean Received Encouraging, Hourlong Birthday Call From Elton JohnBig Sean and Elton John seem like an unlikely pair, but when the "Rocket Man" legend heard about the rapper's spiritual journey, he decided to hit him up.By Erika Marie
- MusicElton John Ends Show Early Following Pneumonia DiagnosisElton John, battling with pneumonia, was forced to cut a concert for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour short, in New Zealand, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicUniversal Admits Masters Of Nirvana, Elton John, & More Damaged In 2008 FireA new court filing shows UMG has acknowledged the loss of master recording from Nirvana, Elton John and more in the 2008 warehouse fire.By Cole Blake