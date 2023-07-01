Samuel L. Jackson Rants About Billionaires Who Don’t “Pay Their F*cking Taxes”

Samuel L. Jackson ranted about billionaires not “paying their fucking taxes” during a new interview with Vulture. The conversation arose while discussing the legendary actor’s experience as a political activist.

“I’m 74. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be around here raising hell or doing what I’m doing,” Jackson admitted to the outlet. “But people need to start understanding that the economic gap is cr*zy. I pay an enormous amount of taxes, and it’s fine because I know I should.”

Samuel L. Jackson At The Premiere Of “Secret Invasion”

Samuel L. Jackson at the premiere of “Secret Invasion” held at El Capitan Theatre on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

From there, he attacked the rich who do not pay their taxes: “But why can’t we get billionaires to pay their fucking taxes? If those motherfuckers paid their taxes we’d solve a whole bunch of shit. And they would still be richer than every motherfucker walking around them.”

He also reflected on his time as an activist while a freshman at Morehouse. Jackson says he began to get interested in politics after his cousin died in the Vietnam War. The civil rights movement was already going on and Jackson says he had no interest in being nonviolent. “The civil rights movement was already happening,” he said. “I was already connecting with people like Stokely Carmichael and Rap Brown and those guys, and not specifically wanting to be part of Dr. King’s movement. I wasn’t going to sit on some lunch counter and let somebody spit on me, hit me and do that shit. I was not a nonviolent protester.” He eventually moved to Los Angeles after getting kicked out of school.

Jackson’s comments come as members of the SAG-AFTRA union and the Writers Guild of America are on strike in Hollywood. Both actors and writers are concerned about the lack of residuals from streaming, the rise of artificial intelligence, and more.

