During a recent appearance on Sway in the Morning, Samuel L. Jackson discussed his experience working alongside the late Tupac on the 1992 film Juice. “It was great,” he said before revealing that his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, confronted Tupac one day on set. Richardson also worked alongside Tupac and her husband on the film. According to Jackson, she didn’t appreciate Tupac’s foul language, and she was sure to let him know.

“Juice — can I think back that far?” Jackson said before starting his story. “‘Pac was walkin’ through that day and he was cussin’ somebody out. My wife grabbed him and was like, ‘Young man, you see all these women sittin’ in here? You can’t be in here cursin.’” Jackson also revealed that when asked if she was aware of who she had just scolded, she replied, “No, I have no idea who he was, but he shouldn’t have been cursing in front of all these women in this room.” Jackson says, “From that point on, every time he saw her, he was like, ‘Hey mom, how you doin?’”

LaTanya Richardson Told Tupac “You Can’t Be In Here Cursin'”

Later on in the interview, the 74-year-old further detailed what it was like working alongside the late artist. “It was a joy to work with somebody who understood what was going on,” he explained. “As much as everybody put ‘Pac in that whole rapping world, he did go to a performance high school. He understood the business of acting.”

Wood Harris also recently shared what it was like to work with Tupac. Earlier this month, he appeared on The Rich Eisen Show where he detailed his experience working with him on the film Above The Rim. “What I gained from 2Pac as a professional was I realized the power of the actor from 2Pac,” he revealed. He shared that he “learned the power of the actor” from Tupac’s behavior on set of the 1994 film.

