Ray J Denies Faking Bleeding Eyes, Claims Fan Stole Heart Monitor

BY Caroline Fisher
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Ray J attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Recently, a video of Ray J performing with what looked like blood coming out of his eyes surfaced online, sparking serious concern.

Recently, Ray J went viral for performing with what appeared to be blood dripping from his eyes, leaving viewers in shock. As reactions to the disturbing footage continued to roll in, a photographer who was backstage at the event decided to speak up. The photographer suggested that the blood was fake and that the performer staged the incident for attention.

“He loves the camera. He loves the attention,” Tommy Nard II of Nard Multimedia Group told KTAL. “It’s all theatrical. [...] I seen him literally put on the fake blood and things like that, and go out there with the crowd, which is very shocking that he’d do something like that."

According to Ray J, however, this isn't the case. During a recent phone call with The Breakfast Club's Loren LoRosa, he insisted that the photographer was simply trying to make the situation seem lighter than it is.

Read More: Ray J’s Manager Breaks Silence On Singer’s Viral “Bleeding” Eyes

Ray J Health Issues

As questions surrounding the video continue to mount, Ray J also took to Facebook to share a message to his fans. "I want to thank everybody out here for showing us love," he began, per PEOPLE. "I’m on my way to Atlanta, and then I’m on my way to L.A. But I just want to thank everybody out here."

"Forget what they’re talking about. Forget what you’re hearing. Thank you for your prayers," he added. "Thank you for your love. And again, all we can do is get better. Salute, I love you."

Ray J was hospitalized with pneumonia in January. Once he was released, he told supporters that his heart is "only beating like 25%" and that he has months left to live. During a recent chat with TMZ, he even claimed that a fan stole his heart monitor at one of his latest shows, and that he needs it back ASAP.

Read More: Ray J Allegedly Bleeds From Eyes & Wears Heart Monitor During Performance

