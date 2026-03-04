Quavo Hit With Significant Tax Lien

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks
Feb 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Quavo isn't the only Migos rapper dealing with unpaid taxes as Offset recently spent $1.5 million paying back the United States.

The Internal Revenue Service is reportedly claiming that Quavo owes nearly $3 million in unpaid taxes and has hit him with a massive lien as a result. According to TMZ, documents filed in January show that the Migos rapper owes $915,660 for 2021, $887,486 for 2022, and $1,109,497.79 for 2023.

The news comes as Quavo is currently working on his third studio album. While he hasn't officially announced the project, he did reveal in a recent Instagram post that it's "done." He also promised to share more news "soon" and ended the message: "Can't wait to EAT!!"

Read More: Pharrell Previews New Music With A$AP Rocky & Quavo At Louis Vuitton Runway Show

Offset's Unpaid Taxes

Quavo isn't the only Migos rapper to be dealing with allegedly unpaid taxes. Earlier this year, Offset paid off $1.5 million of his own tax debt to the United States. He owed the money from the year 2022. At the time, he still hadn't paid $778,426 total from 2023 and 2021.

The move came after Offset's estranged wife, Cardi B, claimed that the alleged tax debt was the reason they still hadn't gotten a divorce. “The only reason why I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes,” she said on social media, last year. “Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m fighting for that, I’m gonna fight for that. This is not no love s***.”

She continued: “I’m not gonna live my life because on a contract, I’m practically still married because somebody wanna hold me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it. So, that’s what I’m going through in life. … Y’all want me to remarry and stuff to have another baby and stuff like that. I’m doing things now that makes me happy. I did it the right way the first time.”

Read More: Quavo Has An Exciting Update On His Next Solo Album

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset Relationships Offset Finally Pays Off $1.5 Million In Tax Debt As Cardi B Divorce Continues
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks Music Quavo Has An Exciting Update On His Next Solo Album
Image via Getty images News Bow Wow Denies That He Owes $91,000 In Unpaid Taxes
Comments 0