Quavo Hit With Significant Tax Lien

The Internal Revenue Service is reportedly claiming that Quavo owes nearly $3 million in unpaid taxes and has hit him with a massive lien as a result. According to TMZ, documents filed in January show that the Migos rapper owes $915,660 for 2021, $887,486 for 2022, and $1,109,497.79 for 2023.

The news comes as Quavo is currently working on his third studio album. While he hasn't officially announced the project, he did reveal in a recent Instagram post that it's "done." He also promised to share more news "soon" and ended the message: "Can't wait to EAT!!"

Offset's Unpaid Taxes

Quavo isn't the only Migos rapper to be dealing with allegedly unpaid taxes. Earlier this year, Offset paid off $1.5 million of his own tax debt to the United States. He owed the money from the year 2022. At the time, he still hadn't paid $778,426 total from 2023 and 2021.

The move came after Offset's estranged wife, Cardi B, claimed that the alleged tax debt was the reason they still hadn't gotten a divorce. “The only reason why I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes,” she said on social media, last year. “Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m fighting for that, I’m gonna fight for that. This is not no love s***.”

She continued: “I’m not gonna live my life because on a contract, I’m practically still married because somebody wanna hold me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it. So, that’s what I’m going through in life. … Y’all want me to remarry and stuff to have another baby and stuff like that. I’m doing things now that makes me happy. I did it the right way the first time.”