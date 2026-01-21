Offset Finally Pays Off $1.5 Million In Tax Debt As Cardi B Divorce Continues

BY Cole Blake
Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Offset attends Nouveau Bar &amp; Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset at Gateway Center Arena on December 16, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Cardi B previously claimed that Offset's unpaid taxes are the reason she hasn't been able to finalize their divorce.

Offset has finally paid off his $1.5 million tax debt to the United States, according to a new report from Us Weekly. Citing documents from December 26, 2025, the outlet noted that the Internal Revenue Service let go of a lien against the Migos rapper for $1,575,266.73 from the year 2022. Despite the move, Us reports that Offset still owes $778,426 total from 2023 and 2021.

The update comes after Offset's estranged wife, Cardi B, claimed that the alleged tax debt is the reason they have not gotten a divorce. “The only reason why I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes,” she said on social media, last year. “Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m fighting for that, I’m gonna fight for that. This is not no love s***.”

She continued: “I’m not gonna live my life because on a contract I’m practically still married because somebody wanna hold me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it. So, that’s what I’m going through in life. … Y’all want me to remarry and stuff to have another baby and stuff like that. I’m doing things now that makes me happy. I did it the right way the first time.”

Offset & Cardi B's Divorce

Cardi B originally filed for divorce from Offset back in 2024. While the divorce isn't official, Cardi has already moved on to a new relationship and has been dating Stefon Diggs since early last year.

Back in November, they welcomed their first child together. More recently, she's been celebrating Diggs' success with the New England Patriots. The team reached the AFC Championship after a win, last weekend. Now, they will take on the Denver Broncos in a chance to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
