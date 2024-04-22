Blueface Appears To Cringe During Jaidyn Alexis' Rough "Bad Vs. Wild" Performance

The episode was filmed prior to Blueface going to prison.

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis have been in an on-and-off relationship for quite some time now. Overall, this relationship has been interspersed with Blueface's union with Chrisean Rock. At this point, no one truly knows what is going on. Before going to jail, Blue appeared to be with Alexis. However, now that he is away, it seems like he is back together with Chrisean. This has left a whole lot of people confused, and we probably won't get very much clarity, anytime soon.

That said, prior to being incarcerated, Blue filmed some content for Bad Vs. Wild. The new Zeus Network show has been taking the world by storm, and there have been numerous performances. In the most recent episode, Jaidyn Alexis performed a couple of songs for the crowd. As you can see below, she definitely needs a bit of work on her stage presence. After all, she has not been doing this for a long time. That said, this lack of experience did not stop the crowd for letting their feelings be known. In fact, Blueface was watching on and he had a pained look on his face.

Blueface In The Crowd

One could say that the rapper was even cringing the whole time. After all, he has been the architect of her songs, and she is a representation of his artist management skills. That said, since his incarceration, she has remained fairly quiet on the music front. Only time will tell whether or not that ends up changing. As for Bad Vs. Wild, the show continues to build upon its viewership, and the controversy surrounding its perception has definitely helped with that.

Let us know what you thought of this performance from Jaidyn Alexis, in the comments section down below. Was it as bad as some people on the internet are saying? Do you think that Blueface will support Alexis' career when he is released from jail? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

