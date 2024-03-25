Jaidyn Alexis Demands Blueface's Freedom, Fans Can't Help But Laugh

Jaidyn Alexis is getting roasted online.

Jaidyn Alexis, Blueface, and Chrisean Rock have been involved in a love triangle that seemingly never ends. Prior to going to jail, Blueface had been engaged to Jaidyn Alexis, however, they were on the outs. As for Chrisean Rock, it seemed as though the two would never get back together again. Overall, it seemed like the end of an era in a lot of ways. This didn't last long, as once Blue went to jail, Chrisean Rock started to brag about the fact that they were together again. Now, he has to wait until July to be released and only time will tell whether or not he stays with Chrisean.

As many of you know, Blueface has children with Alexis, and they are affected by his absence. Alexis has had to parent the kids on her own, which is challenging. Moreover, Blueface was a huge part of their lives, so it's easy to see how they would be missing him greatly. This subsequently led to Alexis' brief message on Instagram over the weekend. Below, you can see that she simply wrote "free my baby daddy." It was a message that didn't imply anything, however, fans decided to make up their own fantasies, regardless.

Jaidyn Alexis Speaks

Below, you can see a plethora of reactions in which fans called her delusional for wanting Blueface freed. Overall, these reactions were a bit much. After all, she never said that he was her man or anything. As some noted, it feels like she was just saying this in the context of her children needing their father. The internet loves to hate, and this was yet another example of that. Making assumptions about people's lives truly is the name of the game on Twitter.

Fans Weigh In

Let us know what you think of this entire situation, in the comments section down below. Do you think Jaidyn Alexis simply wants Blueface to be home for her children? Or do you think she is trying to win him back from Chrisean? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

