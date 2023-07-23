Blueface Rants About Family Not Helping Him Watch His Kids

Blueface is in a bit of a weird spot right now, balancing a new relationship as boo and artist manager with Jaidyn Alexis and dealing with the pregnancy of his former flame, Chrisean Rock. He’s been quite busy as a result, whether it’s his social media antics relating these women or hanging out with both. With his family becoming larger now, it’s understandable that he would need some more help when it comes to taking care of his children. However, apparently not everyone is down for the cause when the time comes. As such, the California rapper took to Twitter to briefly rant about his struggle to find people who will really assist him.

“Everybody in yo family say they gone be there to help you an watch yo kids till it’s time to be there an help you watch yo kids,” Blueface tweeted. The 26-year-old recently faced a lot of pushback, though, for how he chose to entertain his six-year-old son. After a clip of strippers at their home went viral, people blasted the MC for exposing him to that at such a young age. Not only that, but he also asked him if he was gay when he found him in the pantry as the women were in the living room.

Read More: Blueface’s Biggest Scandals: Chrisean Rock, Arrests & Controversies

Blueface Laments Family’s Reluctance To Help With His Kids

Everybody in yo family say they gone be there to help you an watch yo kids till it’s time to be there an help you watch yo kids — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) July 23, 2023

In other Blueface news, Chrisean Rock recently referred to him as her “dusty ex.” Through their reality show “Cr*zy In Love,” audiences saw how her pregnancy and their volatile back-and-forths manifested in real time. “I’m very hurt that I’m stuck with a liar for 18 years of my life, I’m very hurt,” he told her in a clip. “I don’t know what type of dad you think I am, but if the child is mine, regardless of how you feel, I’m gonna be a daddy. I’m not stuck with you at all, I’m stuck with a child by you.”

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis is kickstarting her music career with his support. Sure, the crowd booed her a lot at her latest performance, but she still made the best out of it. We’ll see how Blue’s family life continues to evolve as scandal after scandal racks up. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Hilariously Reacts To Blueface’s Corny Antics On “Crazy In Love”