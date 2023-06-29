Sexyy Red is scheduled to perform at the upcoming “Days Of Summer” Cruise Fest. The cruise, hosted by DJ Khaled, will take place from July 2-5, featuring various other performances and events. Future and Lil Baby headline the four-day excursion in the Bahamas. Other events on the cruise include various DJ sets, a comedy show, a workout class, several parties, and even a mental health workshop.

Sexyy Red will be lending a hand at the mental health workshop, which will be hosted by the founders of SoMypolar. SoMypolar is a non-profit founded by Melissa Duncan and Jihan Gabart, dedicated to servicing the mental health community. Sexyy Red has been making quite the splash since her breakout hit “Pound Town” went viral. She collaborated with Nicki Minaj last month, releasing a remix of the song called “Pound Town 2.” The track later garnered the attention of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who was shocked by it’s explicit lyrics.

Sexyy Red Joins The Lineup

Just added! Sexyy Red will be performing live at Days of Summer Cruise! pic.twitter.com/SFQRbca6cD — Days of Summer Cruise Fest (@DOSCruiseFest) May 25, 2023

This past weekend, Sexyy Red cut off her performance at Summer Smash early. She reportedly walked off the stage after getting annoyed that audience members threw various objects at her during the show. She later received backlash for the incident, with various social media users claiming that her walk-off was uncalled for. Other users claim that her reaction was completely understandable, as the crowd had no right to throw objects at her. Recently, she responded to the backlash on TikTok. Sexyy Red mouthed the words “whatever,” as she walked onscreen in the clip carrying stacks of cash.

The rapper also recently attended the 2023 BET Awards, and she made her presence known. She twerked in the aisles of the awards show alongside Chrisean Rock, who’s currently pregnant with Blueface’s child. She also gave the audience an impromptu performance of “Pound Town” as they cheered her on. Earlier this month, Sexyy Red dropped her new album, titled Hood Hottest Princess. The new LP features Sukihana, Juicy J, Nicki Minaj, and more.

