J Balvin Reveals Blue Ivy Was Behind Beyonce’s “Mi Gente” Feature

During a recent interview, J Balvin revealed the story behind his remix of “Mi Gente.” He says that the song was one of Blue Ivy’s favorites at the time, claiming that she was always listening to it. “Beyonce wanted to like, give her a present,” he adds. He claims to have been working in the studio when one of Beyonce’s collaborators when she shared the news with him. The artist says that from there, he suggested that Bey jump on the song, and the rest was history. “It was beautiful because it wasn’t a label thing,” he recalled, “it was real life.”

He previously shared Blue Ivy’s love for “Mi Gente” in a 2017 interview with BuzzFeed News. “I think Beyoncé was [going] crazy, with her daughter singing the song all day, every night,” he explained. “One day I was in the studio in New York, and one girl that works with Beyoncé — she told me that Blue loved the song. She really loved the song.”

“Mi Gente” Was Blue Ivy’s Favorite Song

The artist went on to reveal that he couldn’t believe that Beyonce agreed to appear on the remix. “I almost passed out,” J Balvin says. “You’re talking about one of the biggest pop artists around the world,” he added, “I’m still in shock. It is a blessing, you know. I’m really grateful. I really feel that the world needs more love and beautiful vibes. That’s why we made this song.” Beyonce donated her proceeds from the project to help those impacted by natural disasters. “I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands,” she told fans.

Beyonce’s currently making her way around the U.S. on her Renaissance tour, recently being joined onstage by Blue Ivy. The 11-year-old has been showing off her dance moves, and getting a ton of praise from fans. Earlier this week, her proud mother and an entire crowd in Detroit chanted Blue Ivy’s name.

