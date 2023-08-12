Jim Jones Mourns Takeoff On “Drink Champs”

Iconic New York rapper Jim Jones once again returned to the Drink Champs studio to chop it up with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. There was a lot on the table, which is fitting for a man of Jones’ reputation. One of the topics was Jones helping kickstart Kid Cudi’s career. “What’s the dude that sings ‘Day ‘N’ Nite’? You know how he got his stardom? Dudes wanted to direct a video for me at the time. I was like, ‘Shit, let me see some of the videos y’all directed.’ He was on the roof looking crazy and shit. I’m like, ‘I’ll let y’all do the video if y’all tell this kid [to] give me his beat, so I can remix this record,’” Jones recalled. “Somebody ripped it off the internet from HOT 97…That’s how Kid Cudi ended up getting his deal.”

He also took time to address the rise of Michael Rubin’s White Party. “No disrespect to Michael Rubin, and this is not about that. It’s about the power that we have that he’s tapping into ‘cause he knows we have that power. We need Diddy to come back out. The Black Party. It’s not even about a Black or white thing. It’s just that we have the power to do the same type of things.”

Jones Mourns Takeoff

However, the most emotional part of the interview came during a discussion of Migos. Jones reportedly recorded the final Migos track, “We Set The Trends”, before Takeoff’s tragic passing. “Yeah. RIP, Takeoff. I’ll miss your soul, baby boy. He was just a great person, I had a great relationship with him,” Jones stated. “It would make me feel good to know that someone like Takeoff was giving me my flowers. We came to the studio in LA. He said, ‘Where you at? I’m pulling up.’ We in the studio, he’s like, ‘Nah, we gotta get on, Unc.’ [The] producer started playing beats. He’s like, ‘This it. This it.’ He did his hook, and he did his verse, and then I did a verse. Then I was like, ‘Nah, I gotta come back and fix my shit tomorrow,’” the artist continued.

Elsewhere, Jones played coy about his beef with Pusha T. “Shout out to Pusha T, very dope artist. Everybody knows he’s a monster when it comes to doing music. I can’t take nothing away from him,” Jim Jones explained. The Harlem rapper continued, “I know everybody seen everything that was going on inside the media and the internet. I believe it was cool. For one time in my life, I got to engage in some verbal warfare, and it don’t have to go beyond that.” Be sure to watch the full episode, now live on YouTube.

