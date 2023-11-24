Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photo With Her Kids: "My Everything"

Kylie Jenner recently took to social media to express her gratitude for her family in honor of Thanksgiving. She shared a sweet, black-and-white photo of herself and her two children, Stormi and Aire Webster. "My everything," she captioned the adorable shot, which was immediately met with a flood of adoring comments. While it's safe to say that the 26-year-old makeup mogul has a lot to be grateful for this year, fans are glad to see the young mother celebrating alongside those who matter the most to her.

Her two little one's aren't the only people she celebrated with, however. Jenner's been posting on her Instagram Story throughout the day, seemingly cooking up a feast with her sister, Kendall. She also shared a throwback photo of her alongside her siblings Robert, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, and Kendall. Later in her story, she shared some photos with the newest member of her family, a daschund. Jenner noted how it's the puppy's first Thanksgivings ever, surely hoping to make it count.

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

(L-R) Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Jenner shares her two children with her ex, Travis Scott. The duo went their separate ways at the end of 2022, and now co-parent Stormi and Aire. Obviously, co-parenting can take some time to get adjusted to, which the Kardashians star admitted back in October. She chatted with WSJ at the time, telling the outlet that for now, “It’s going." she told the outlet. Jenner went on, telling them "I think we’re doing the best job that we can do.”

Jenner also took the opportunity to show off her Christmas tree on social media today, revealing that she's already fully emersed in the holiday spirit. She's also got a new romance keeping her busy these days, with none other than American-French actor Timothee Chalamet. They made their first public appearance as a couple in September after plenty of dating rumors. What do you think of Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

