Nike Air Force 1 Low x Sky High Farm Workwear x KAWS Details

The Nike Air Force 1 Low, a timeless classic in the sneaker world, is gearing up for an exciting collaboration. Teaming up with Sky High Farm Workwear and KAWS, the Air Force 1 Low is set to dazzle sneakerheads with two striking colorways: black and white. This iconic shoe, known for its sleek silhouette and unparalleled comfort, is taking on a fresh twist with this collaboration. The partnership with Sky High Farm Workwear brings a touch of rugged charm to the design, blending urban style with utilitarian elements. The black colorway exudes sophistication and versatility, perfect for those seeking a sleek, understated look.

Meanwhile, the white version adds a clean and crisp vibe that complements any outfit effortlessly. KAWS, renowned for their distinctive artistic touch, promises to infuse these Air Force 1 Lows with their signature flair. Also, expect unique detailing and playful accents that elevate the shoe to a whole new level of artistic expression. Sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike are eagerly anticipating the release of these collaborative Air Force 1 Lows.

KAWS x Sky High Farm x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Dover Street Market

You can see that this collaboration pack will release two sneakers, one in white and one in black. Next, both sneakers showcase identical designs, boasting lace dubraes and a monotone color scheme. Additionally, KAWS-inspired details adorn the Nike Swoosh, which appears slightly darker on the white sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Sky High Farm Workwear x KAWS will be released on December 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers isn't currently known, as they are being raffled. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Dover Street Market

Image via Dover Street Market

