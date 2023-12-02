Nike Air Force 1 Low x ALYX “Black” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low collaborated with ALYX again, this time in a striking "Black" colorway. ALYX, led by Matthew Williams, has been a fashion powerhouse for eight years, stemming from New York's vibrant scene. Williams, transitioning from music to fashion in 2015, brought a unique vision to the label. The partnership reinterpreted the Air Force 1 Low, infusing it with ALYX's distinctive style. The sleek black hue, adorned with intricate details, merged the classic sneaker with modern flair.

This collaboration harmonized sportswear heritage with high fashion, creating a sought-after sneaker that will resonate with fashion aficionados and sneaker enthusiasts. The refined design reflected both the iconic Nike silhouette and the innovative edge of ALYX, showcasing craftsmanship and a fusion of styles. This collaboration epitomized the union of two influential forces in fashion, delivering a sneaker that encapsulated sophistication, urban culture, and a timeless appeal.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low “Space Jam” Gets Release Date

"Black" ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole. Black leather constructs the uppers, with even more black leather overlays. Also, a silver lace lock can be found at both the tops and bottoms of the laces of each sneaker. Black laces, a black tongue, and a black sock liner complete this all-black sneaker. "1017 ALYX 9SM" adorns the sides, in minimal grey font. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and an imprinted Nike Swoosh is on the heel tab. Overall, these take on a very cohesive, all-black colorway and feature premium design elements.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x ALYX “Black” will be released on December 15th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $155 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” Receives Official Photos

[Via]