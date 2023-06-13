Back in the 80s and 90s, Nike was giving tennis stars their own signature shoes. Although this has largely stopped, there is an appetite for this trend to come back. Overall, one of the best shoes from this time was the Nike Mac Attack. This 1984 offering was the result of John McEnroe’s dominance on the court. The eccentric tennis star was the perfect vessel for a new shoe that is still considered a classic. Subsequently, the sneaker is finally coming back, and fans are very excited.

In fact, Travis Scott is helping to bring back this shoe. He and McEnroe teamed up for a brand-new commercial showing off the return of the shoe. Furthermore, Scott is expected to get his very own Nike Mac Attack colorway, very soon. That said, the first Mac Attack up on the docket is this “OG” colorway, which can be found below. If you were around when these first came out, you will certainly recognize these.

The Nike Mac Attack

Overall, it is a colorway that isn’t meant to be flashy. At the time, tennis was still a country club sport, so the shoes needed to be neutral. It wasn’t until Andre Agassi that things changed. Firstly, this colorway is filled with a light grey leather and mesh on the base. Secondly, we get a bit of black peaking through on the toe box, while black also appears on the Nike swoosh. Finally, the colorway is wrapped up with white on hte midsole.

Another Look

According to Flight Club, the Nike Mac Attack in OG colors will be dropping on June 23rd. If you are a big fan of John McEnroe, or simply just enjoy these classic Nike models, then this shoe will most definitely be for you. Hopefully, more models are on the way. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

