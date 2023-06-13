One of LeBron James’ best signature models would have to be the Nike LeBron 7. Overall, this is a shoe that has been around for over 10 years at this point. It has received a ton of great colorways, and that will not be changing. Although there are other LeBron models to get to, fans still clamor for this particular silhouette. After all, it is easy to see why this would be the case. It has given life to a whole bunch of great offerings, and there have also been some incredible retros over these past few years.

However, it seems like the brand is focusing on creating new offerings that correspond to LeBron’s love of HBCUs. For instance, throughout the years, LeBron has had a partnership with Florida A&M. This is one of the biggest HBCUs in the entire country and LeBron has paid homage to them with his shoes before. Earlier in the year, we even saw the Nike LeBron 7 FAMU in a black color scheme. Below, you can see the newly created “Gorge Green” model.

“Gorge Green” Nike LeBron 7

Image via Nike

Firstly, this shoe immediately pops thanks to the mostly green upper. Furthermore, the shoe has some orange highlights throughout, which adds to the overall aesthetic. There is even a white Nike swoosh that contains an orange outline and some black specks. The FAMU logo is then placed on the tongue for good measure.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this sneaker is going to be released in the not-so-distant future for a price of $200 USD. However, no official release date has been announced at this time. No matter what, this is shaping up to be a Nike LeBron 7 that a lot of people can enjoy. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

