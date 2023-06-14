Over the past few weeks, you have probably heard a whole lot about the Nike Mac Attack. Overall, this is for good reason. The 1984 tennis shoe was created back in the day for the legendary John McEnroe. It immediately made an impression, however, it has largely been vaulted. Fans have been waiting for it to make a comeback, and now, almost 40 years later, that is exactly what is about to happen. Moreover, Nike is even getting Travis Scott involved, which is a very good idea.

In fact, Travis Scott and John McEnroe recently did a commercial together to promote the return of the Nike Mac Attack. New colorways of the shoe are expected, as is a La Flame collaboration. For now, however, Nike is simply focused on providing fans with the OG version of the shoe. The official images of the OG Nike Mac Attack can be found down below. As you will see, this is a nice neutral scheme that anyone can enjoy.

The New Nike Mac Attack

Firstly, the sneaker begins with some grey leather and mesh all throughout the supper. Secondly, we are met with black materials thanks to the leather Nike swoosh, back heel, and then mesh on the toe box. Lastly, we get a checkerboard on the tongue, which is black and blue. It’s a nice look that is backed up with a red Nike logo.

More Photos

This new Nike Mac Attack in OG colors is expected to drop on Friday, June 23rd for a price of $120 USD. If you are a fan of this shoe, then the re-release should definitely be on your radar. In the future, we will surely see more colorways of this awesome model. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

