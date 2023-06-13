Stussy is one of the best streetwear brands in the entire world. Over the years, they have brought fans some truly incredible styles, and they remain revered. Moreover, they do not shy away from doing collaborations. For instance, they have done a whole lot of work with Nike over the past decade. Overall, these collabs have been extremely well received. This continues to be the case, so it should be no surprise that the two have every intention of continuing their partnership.

These two have worked on plenty of great silhouettes together. However, next up on their list is the Nike Vandal High. The Vandal is a shoe that came out all the way back in 1984. Since that time, it has remained a staple of the brand, and you can imagine that Stussy was excited to work on it. That said, we now bring you official images of the Nike Vandal High “Deep Royal Blue” colorway. In these photos, you can see just how gorgeous the sneaker is.

Read More: Born X Raised X Nike SB Dunk Low “One Block At A Time” Photos

Stussy x Nike One More

Image via Nike

Firstly, the sneaker is covered in royal blue materials all the way throughout. Secondly, we get some black on the Nike swoosh, and even the strap that goes around the ankle. Finally, black laces, a blue outsole, and a white midsole bring this colorway home. Ultimately, you can’t seriously have any complaints about these.

More Photos

According to the Nike website, you will be able to grab this Stussy x Nike collaboration as of Thursday, June 15th. Moreover, the shoe is going to sell for a total of $170 USD. If you are a lover of all things Nike and Stussy, then these will be an absolute must-cop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike LeBron 7 FAMU “Gorge Green” Officially Revealed