Stussy is one of the best streetwear brands in the entire world. They have had an amazing catalog of pieces throughout the years. Additionally, they have some pretty dope collaborations with huge brands like Nike. Over the last decade, Nike and Stussy have teamed up for some pretty cool shoes.

One of their most recent collabs has been on the Nike Air Penny 2. Penny Hardaway was an iconic NBA player, especially in relation to sneaker culture. He had some amazing silhouettes, and the Air Penny 2 was one of them. Following their first two colorways of this model, it seems as though they have returned with a third.

Image via Nike

Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2

In the photos below, you can find the Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 “Fossil.” Overall, this is a unique take on the Air Penny 2 as we get a different type of neutral tone. Sneakerheads have been loving the neutrals as of late, and this will definitely appeal to a broad spectrum of people.

Firstly, the shoe is covered in a light olive tone that is being referred to as “Fossil.” Secondly, a heavy dose of black is found all over the midsole as well as the tongue. Additionally, blue Stussy branding can be found on the side. When these elements come together, they form a dope shoe that fans should definitely resonate with.

Fossil – Image via Nike

If you are a fan of Stussy and Nike, then this collaboration is looking like yet another slam dunk. Hopefully, they continue this working relationship for years to come.

Release Details

If you are looking to cop these, they will be available as of Saturday, February 14th for a price of $200 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Stussy – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

