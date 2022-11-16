Stüssy is a pretty iconic brand in the streetwear and apparel game. They have been going at it for years, and they have been able to leverage their success into some partnerships. Like many big brands, they have worked with the likes of Nike. Of course, Nike is the biggest sportswear brand in the world.

The Nike and Stüssy partnership has led to some pretty remarkable shoes. They love to work on unique silhouettes, and that is especially true in 2022. For months now, we have been seeing teasers for a new Nike Air Penny 2 model, and now, it appears to finally be on the horizon.

Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2

Of course, the Nike Air Penny 2 is a signature shoe for Penny Hardaway. The sneaker was released all the way back in 1996, and it is receiving a nice resurgence. That said, it should come as no surprise that Stüssy would want to put its stamp on it.

In the official images below, you can see how the shoe has a mostly black base. The large chunky midsole and even some of the overlays are different shades of black. Additionally, a nice green is placed near the top around the tongue. The Stüssy logo is then placed on the side of the shoe, on the midsole part.

Overall, this is a very unique color scheme that will intrigue people. The Nike Air Penny 2 is one of those shoes that can trigger nostalgia, and we’re sure that will be the case here. Only time will tell whether or not fans agree.

Release Details

Unfortunately, this collaboration does not yet have a release date. That said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

