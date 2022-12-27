LeBron James has some incredible sneakers in his arsenal, including the Nike LeBron 7. Just a few years ago, this shoe was celebrating its 10th anniversary. Consequently, sneakerheads were hit with some incredible retros and even some new colorways.

Now, the Nike LeBron 7 appears to be making a comeback, albeit in just one colorway. The model in question is a “Florida A&M” PE which LeBron wore back in the day. Originally, this shoe was made for no one else other than the players on the team. Now, it is dropping in the retail market.

Image via Nike

New Nike LeBron 7

The Florida A&M Rattlers are an HBCU sports program that is well-known across the country. LeBron has had a partnership with the team for a while now, and it is only fitting that the HBCU sneaker gets a wide release. HBCUs are starting to get more respect, which is certainly a good thing.

Firstly, this model is covered in black materials such as suede and some composite fabric on the sides. From there, the Nike swoosh is red with white speckles. Furthermore, the outline of the swoosh is green, which is a shade that appears throughout the silhouette.

Florida A&M – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a very cool shoe that will appeal to anyone with an interest in the Rattlers. It is nice to see these models getting some shine, and we hope that LeBron and Nike have even more great sneakers like this on the horizon. You can never go wrong with some kicks like this.

Release Details

If you are looking to grab these, you will be able to do so as of January 7th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Nike LeBron 7 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]