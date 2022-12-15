LeBron James has some amazing shoes, and the Nike LeBron 7 is certainly included in that. This is a shoe that LeBron wore during his first bit with the Miami Heat, and to this day, fans continue to talk about this silhouette. Overall, it is just a dope offering that fans cannot get enough of.

A couple of years ago, this shoe got to celebrate its 10th anniversary. This led to all sorts of retros and new color schemes. Since that time, Nike has focused on the LeBron 8 and LeBron 9. However, it seems like they are going back to the LeBron 7 for a new color scheme that will turn heads.

Image via Nike

Nike LeBron 7 “Florida A&M”

This shoe is the Nike LeBron 7 “Florida A&M.” LeBron James has had a deal with the Florida A&M Rattlers for a while now, and this shoe is meant to pay homage to that. Of course, this is something that will be appreciated by not just the players, but casual fans as well. This is because this shoe will be available at retail.

Firstly, the shoe comes through with a mostly black upper. Subsequently, green and red highlights are placed all the way throughout. This is a reference to the team’s colors, and it works out perfectly. Lastly, the Rattlers logo is placed on the tongue, which brings it all together.

Florida A&M – Image via Nike

The LeBron 7 was already an amazing shoe, but this colorway is a great addition to the library. Overall, if you are a Rattler fan, it is hard to avoid these. It’s not every day that the team gets a shoe. Hopefully, LeBron and Florida A&M continue this partnership for a long time.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Nike LeBron 7 – Image via Nike

[Via]