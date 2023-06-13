Overall, the Nike Ja 1 has been one of the best releases of the entire year as far as signature sneakers are concerned. Although Ja Morant has been going through some issues, there is no doubt that he has been killing the game with his new shoe. This model has already seen its fair share of colorways, and they have all impressed in unique ways. Many of the first few colorways have sought to tell a story. Consequently, fans have been able to connect with the shoe on a deeper level.

Subsequently, fans can expect to see a whole lot more colorways of this sneaker, very soon. While Ja could still see significant punishment from the NBA, Nike seems content with pumping out new models. After all, his shoes are selling out, and that is music to Nike’s ears. Additionally, it is the summer, which means a lot of hoopers will be at the outdoor courts. This makes it prime time to start releasing new colorways. For instance, we have the “Ember Glow” colorway, below.

“Ember Glow” Nike Ja 1

Image via Finish Line

Firstly, this shoe is completely covered in red materials. From mesh to leather, this shoe definitely goes heavy on the red aesthetics. From there, we get a blue tongue tab and a blue Nike swoosh. Red and blue are two colors that have always gone together extremely well. Needless to say, that formula also works wonders on the Nike Ja 1. The white midsole and black outsole add to that formula.

More Photos

According to Sole Retriever, these kicks are going to be released on July 3rd for $110 USD. These are some bright-colored kicks, and we’re sure we will be seeing a lot of them on the court, very soon. Moreover, if you want a pair, GOAT and Flight Club will have you covered. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Finish Line

Image via Finish Line

