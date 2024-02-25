Nike Mac Attack x Social Status "Summit White" Drops Very Soon

The upcoming collaboration between Nike Mac Attack and Social Status is creating a buzz in the sneaker community with its new "Summit White" colorway. This highly anticipated release will showcase the best of both brands, blending the iconic design of the Mac Attack with the unique flair of Social Status. The sneakers feature a pristine white color palette that exudes sophistication and versatility, making them perfect for any occasion. With its sleek silhouette and premium materials, the Nike Mac Attack has become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

Paired with Social Status's innovative design approach, this collaboration promises to deliver a fresh take on a classic silhouette. From the crisp white uppers to the intricate detailing, every aspect of the "Summit White" colorway reflects the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail that both Nike and Social Status are known for. As anticipation builds for the release of this exclusive collaboration, sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the chance to add these coveted kicks to their collection.

"Summit White" Social Status x Nike Mac Attack

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a sail midsole for a clean contrast. The uppers are crafted from white material, accentuated by sail suede overlays for added texture. White Nike Swooshes adorn the sides, while off-white laces complete the sleek design. Adding to the collaboration's allure, the left shoe showcases the Social Status logo in vibrant orange, while the right shoe features Nike branding in crisp white and green. Both heels feature Nike logos in a striking green font, adding a subtle pop of color.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Mac Attack x Social Status "Summit White" will be released on March 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

