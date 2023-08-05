Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dusted Clay” Release Details

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a popular sneaker known for its classic design and comfortable fit. Originally released in 1982, it quickly gained recognition and became a cultural icon. The shoe features a low-cut silhouette and a comfortable fit, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers. With its versatile colorways and timeless style, the Nike Air Force 1 Low appeals to a wide audience and complements various outfits. Now, the AF1 is releasing in a new “Dusted Clay” colorway and it’s definitely going to be a hit.

Over the years, Nike has released numerous iterations and collaborations, keeping the shoe fresh and appealing to sneaker fans worldwide. Its enduring popularity cements its position as a staple in many sneaker collections. The Air Force 1 Low’s significance in sneaker culture and continuous presence in the market make it a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans. As part of Nike’s legacy, the Air Force 1 Low continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a timeless classic in the world of sneakers.

“Dusted Clay” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and an extra-thick white midsole with AIR branding near the heel. Also, the uppers feature a white leather base with light bone-colored leather overlays. A dusted clay Nike Swoosh and heel tab add a pop of color to the sneakers, and a black Nike Swoosh is found on the heel tab. Overall, these sneakers take on a lighter color scheme and will be very easy to style when they release.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Dusted Clay" is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

