Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cosmic Clay” Officially Revealed

Get ready for a cosmic journey of style with the Nike Air Force 1 Low and its upcoming "Cosmic Clay" colorway. This edition introduces a unique and earthy palette, blending shades of brown and terracotta to create a look that is both sophisticated and versatile. The "Cosmic Clay" iteration, set to release soon, showcases the iconic Air Force 1 Low silhouette, celebrated for its timeless design. The low-top profile ensures adaptability for various occasions, making it a go-to choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Anticipation is building as fans eagerly await the release of the "Cosmic Clay" Nike Air Force 1 Low.

The fusion of rich earth tones adds a touch of warmth and character to this classic sneaker, making it a standout addition to any collection. With its clean lines and attention to detail, the "Cosmic Clay" Air Force 1 Low continues the legacy of the AF1 as a symbol of sneaker culture. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a fashion statement, these Air Force 1s promise to elevate your style with their unique blend of classic design and the enchanting "Cosmic Clay" colorway. Step into a world of sophistication with this upcoming release.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Photon Dust/Obsidian” Drop Details

“Cosmic Clay” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole with orange AIR branding. The uppers are white leather, with orange leather overlays and an orange Swoosh. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in orange and the insoles feature white. Overall, these sneakers are very colorful and will be the perfect pair to wear during the spring and summer months.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cosmic Clay” is going to drop during the Spring. Also, the retail price will be $125 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Blue Gaze/Total Orange” Drop Details

[Via]

Nike New Year Kickoff Sale - Members Save an Extra 25% Off with Code LETSGO at Nike.com

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.