Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Triple Black” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Max 97 Futura is a popular sneaker known for its modern design and comfortable fit. Originally released as part of the Air Max line, it quickly gained recognition and became a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe features a futuristic and streamlined silhouette, adding to its unique look. With its versatile colorways and contemporary style, the Nike Air Max 97 Futura appeals to a wide audience and complements various outfits. Over the years, they have released various iterations and collaborations, keeping the Air Max 97 Futura fresh and appealing to sneaker fans worldwide.

Its massive popularity and continuous presence in the market solidify its position as a sought-after choice for many sneaker collections. The Nike Air Max 97 Futura showcases the brand’s commitment to innovation and style, appealing to those who value both fashion and functionality in their footwear. As part of its sneaker legacy, the Air Max 97 Futura continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans. Now the sneaker is getting a “Triple Black” colorway later this year.

“Triple Black” Nike Air Max 97 Futura

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black, thick midsole with an exposed air bubble. The rest of the sneakers, as you would expect, is black mesh and leather. The sneakers feature a layered effect and the materials are cut in a wavy design. A small black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. White accents can be found around the laces, tongue, and heel and add a bit of flair to the otherwise monotone sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 97 Futura “Triple Black” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

