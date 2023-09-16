Nike KD 3 “Aunt Pearl” Coming Soon

The Nike KD 3 is a basketball shoe that's gained a lot of attention, especially when it comes to the "Aunt Pearl" colorway. These sneakers pay tribute to Kevin Durant's Aunt Pearl, who inspired the design with her battle against cancer. The "Aunt Pearl" colorway is unique and meaningful. It features a soft pink and white color scheme with delicate floral patterns. These colors represent hope and support for those fighting cancer, and the floral patterns symbolize growth and beauty. It's not just a shoe; it's a statement of solidarity. Beyond its inspiring design, the Nike KD 3 offers top-notch performance.

It's designed to give basketball players the support and cushioning they need on the court. The shoe's lightweight construction helps with speed and agility, while the cushioning in the sole provides comfort during intense games. The "Aunt Pearl" colorway of the Nike KD 3 is more than just a stylish sneaker; it's a reminder of the importance of supporting loved ones in their battles, and it honors the strength of those who face adversity. It's a powerful combination of style, performance, and a meaningful message.

"Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 3

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent white rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A combination of Flywire, leather, and mesh construct the uppers, all in various shades of light pink. The sides feature a white Nike Swoosh, and pink tongues bear both Kevin Durant's logo and the breast cancer emblem. Overall, these sneakers will be a hit as they are releasing in an iconic colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 3 "Aunt Pearl" will be released on October 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

