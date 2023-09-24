Nike Cortez ’72 “Triple White” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Cortez '72 is an iconic sneaker with a rich history. It first hit the streets in 1972, designed by Bill Bowerman, and quickly became a symbol of classic American style. Its sleek and simple design features a leather upper and a herringbone outsole for superior traction. Now, Nike is set to release an upcoming "Triple White" colorway of the Cortez '72. This pristine version maintains the shoe's timeless silhouette but gives it a clean and modern twist with an all-white color scheme.

It's a versatile choice that can be dressed up or down, making it a perfect addition to any sneaker collection. The Nike Cortez '72 continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for its comfort and heritage. Its upcoming "Triple White" colorway is expected to draw attention and interest from both longtime fans and newcomers, offering a fresh take on a classic sneaker that's sure to stand the test of time. Overall, stay tuned for this clean and simple colorway. All-white colorways are incredibly easy to

"Triple White" Nike Cortez '72

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved white rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers with more white leather overlays. Also, an all-white leather Swoosh is found on the sides, and white laces complete the final design. A white sock liner and white Nike branding on the heel continue the simple theme. A silver lace dubrae adds a touch of class to the otherwise basic sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez ’72 “Triple White” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

